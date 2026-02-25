T20 WC: Kiwis hold the edge in Super Eights battle for survival against Sri Lanka

Colombo: Marred by early setbacks, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will fight to salvage their campaigns when they meet in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

For Sri Lanka, the optimism brought by the resounding win over Australia has been eroded by the consecutive losses to Zimbabwe and England. In the opposite camp, the solitary point from its washed-out game against Pakistan was barely any consolation.

A loss in their second match will leave the Kiwis clinging on to late permutations for qualification—still a better outlook than Sri Lanka’s, for which a reverse will draw the curtain on its semifinals hopes.

The host has the greater task at hand after its batting meltdown against England. Sri Lanka has turned to Pathum Nissanka for rapid bursts at the top, and New Zealand could prevent that by exploiting his weakness against pace.

Nissanka averages just 14 and strikes at 118 against deliveries bowled at speeds in excess of 140 kmph. Lockie Ferguson, whose return against Pakistan was foiled by rain, bowls most effectively at this pace. The quick could also trap him with variations, given Nissanka’s 28 dismissals to slower balls. He would have to look out for Matt Henry from the other end, who has nabbed him twice in four innings.

A lack of runs has riddled the middle order, and the only batter with a decent run-haul, Pavan Rathnayake, could also find himself tied down by Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi. Rathnayake’s strike rate is just 100 against leg-break and left-arm orthodox spin bowling.

Glenn Phillips’ off-spin will be New Zealand’s retreat against left-handers Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage.

Scores of 170 or more have been shot down twice at this venue, and irrespective of when it bats, Sri Lanka would want its batters to deliver.

As it is, New Zealand has enough batting resolve to deal with Sri Lanka’s upbeat spinners, who have shouldered added responsibility amidst injuries in the pace unit.

Maheesh Theekshana and Wellalage were a handful for the England top-order. Their scopes will be pointed at Finn Allen, who has struck at a rate of just 88 against spin in this World Cup. But with Phillips, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell’s strike rates inching close to 200, New Zealand has the depth to bear an early setback. In addition, their comfort against spin could throw Sri Lanka off its plan to deploy Theekshana at the death.

If it can shake off its rust, having last taken the field seven days back, New Zealand looks well-equipped to see off Sri Lanka’s challenge. IANS

Also Read: T20 WC: England start Super Eights with crushing win over Sri Lanka