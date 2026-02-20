T20 World Cup 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy wins ‘impact player of the match’

Ahmedabad: India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was named the Impact Player of the Match after producing a decisive spell in the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chakaravarthy returned with impressive figures of 3-14 in his three overs, playing a key role in India’s 17-run triumph. Defending 194, India restricted the Netherlands to 176/7 in their 20 overs to register their fourth consecutive win in the group stage.

Team India’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, presented Chakaravarthy with the medal in the dressing room. IANS

