T20 World Cup: All-round Ireland thrash Oman

Colombo: Skipper Lorcan Tucker’s batting masterclass, followed by Joshua Little impressive bowling, powered Ireland to an emphatic 96-run win over Oman in the do-or-die Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.

Batting first, captain Tucker (94), Gareth Delany (56) and George Dockrell’s 35 off 9 fired Ireland to 235/5, the highest total at this T20 World Cup and the second highest across all editions. Then, Joshua Little (3-16), Matthew Humphreys (2017) and Barry McCarthy (2-32) restricted Oman to 139 in 18 overs to seal the huge win.

Brief Scores: Ireland 235/5 in 20 overs (Lorcan Tucker 94*, Gerath Delany 56, George Dockrell 35*; Shakeel Ahmed 3-33, Aamir Kaleem 1-29) beat Oman all out for 139 in 18 overs (Aamir Kaleem 50, Hammad Mirza 46; Joshua Little 3-16, Matthew Humphreys 2-27, Barry McCarthy 2-32) by 96 runs. IANS

