T20 World Cup: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh to play against Oman as pure batter

Port of Spain: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh is fit to play the T20 World Cup opener against Oman but won’t bowl in the fixture.

The all-rounder sustained a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April and was ruled out of the tournament. He returned to action in the two warm-up fixtures earlier this week. In both the matches he did not field for the full innings.

However, McDonald has confirmed that Marsh will play the match against Oman in Barbados on June 6 but only as a batter. His return to bowling is still uncertain.

“For Mitch, (the warm-up games) were about ticking off where his body was at. He fielded more overs, he was able to move more freely, so he’s building a little bit of confidence there. It looks as though he’s all set for the first game,” cricket.com.au quoted McDonald as saying.

“The second part is just when the bowling comes back online ...it won’t be the first game,” he added.

Marsh replaced retired Aaron Finch as Australia’s T20I captain last month. He scored 18 and four runs against Namibia and West Indies, respectively in the warm-up fixtures. IANS

