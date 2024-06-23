T20 World Cup: England eye big win vs USA to stay alive

Bridgetown: Defending champions England will need their power hitters to do the job against a demoralised yet tricky USA in their final Super 8 match as they eye a huge win to keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown on Sunday.

England batters couldn’t produce the big hits while chasing a target of 164 during their last Super 8 match against South Africa, suffering a narrow seven-run loss on Friday.

West Indies’ massive nine-wicket win over the USA has opened up the group, leaving England with the task of notching up a big victory to push their net run-rate up as it might come down to it in the end.

While South Africa are currently sitting atop the Group 2 with two wins, both West Indies and England have a win and a loss each with the former having a better NRR than the latter.

However, no team is assured of a semifinal berth and England will need to defeat USA by either 10 runs or at least an over to spare to stay in contention for the semifinals.

For SA, a loss — even in a Super Over — against WI in their final match will knock them out of the race if England can achieve their task.

If SA win and England lose to USA, it will again be a three-way tie between WI, ENG and USA for the second spot and the team with better run-rate will go through to the knockout stage.

For the co-hosts USA, it has been a reality check after a stunning show in the group stage. They suffered successive losses and their entry into the semifinal will be a miracle as they are alive in the tournament only mathematically. Agencies

