T20 World Cup: Holder, Hope help Windies beat Nepal by 9 wickets, seal Super 8 spot

Mumbai: Nepal’s valiant recovery after a shaky start was ultimately not enough as the West Indies cruised to a comfortable 9-wicket win in their Group C clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 134 for victory, the Caribbean side overcame Nepal’s spirited 133/8 in just 15.2 overs, sealing their spot in the Super Eights while eliminating Nepal from the race. Asked to bat first on a tricky, damp wicket, Nepal struggled immediately against a disciplined West Indies new-ball attack. Akeal Hosein struck in the opening over to bowl Kushal Bhurtel, and the pressure mounted as Jason Holder removed Aasif Sheikh with his first delivery. Matthew Forde trapped Rohit Paudel lbw, leaving Nepal reeling at 22/3 after the powerplay, the lowest six-over total of the tournament.

Amid the top-order collapse, Dipendra Singh Airee played a calm, reconstructive innings, initially struggling against the variable pace of the Windies bowlers. Lokesh Bam’s brief cameo ended at 46/5, but Airee steadily built momentum against the spinners. His lofted six over long-off and a clever upper cut for another maximum signalled Nepal’s intent.

A late partnership with Sompal Kami injected vital energy, with Sompal’s audacious hitting against Holder in the 17th over pushing Nepal past the 100-run mark. Airee’s determined knock of 58 off 47 balls, featuring three fours and three sixes, earned him a standing ovation before Holder dismissed him in the final over. Nepal’s lower order added valuable contributions to post a defendable total of 133/8.

However, the target proved insufficient against the clinical West Indies batting. Openers Brandon King and Shai Hope provided a steady start, with King reaching 22 before succumbing to Nandan Yadav. Shimron Hetmyer then joined Hope, and the pair dominated Nepal’s bowlers, punishing anything short or loose.

Despite tight spells from Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee, West Indies raced past the target with an unbeaten 60 from Shai Hope off 42 balls and 46 not out from Hetmyer off 32, finishing 134/1 in 15.2 overs. The fifty-run partnership between Hope and Hetmyer was decisive, effectively sealing the match as a one-way contest. Nepal’s bowlers, despite spirited efforts, could not contain the aggressive Caribbean pair. Holder finished with 4/27, while Forde claimed 1/10. The result maintained the West Indies’ unbeaten T20I record at the Wankhede, underlining their dominance at the venue.

From a middling total to a spirited chase, Nepal’s campaign ended in Mumbai, highlighting Airee’s fighting innings and Sompal’s late flourish. For the West Indies, it was business as usual, advancing confidently into the Super Eights.

Brief Scores: Nepal 133/8 (Dipendra Singh Airee 58, Sompal Kami 26*; Jason Holder 4-27, Matthew Forde 1-10) lost to West Indies 134/1 in 15.2 overs (Shai Hope 60, Shimron Hetmyer 46*; Nandan Yadav 1-24, Sandeep Lamichhane 0-38) by 9 wickets (IANS)

Also Read: 1st T20: India edge past Australia by 21 runs in rain-hit encounter