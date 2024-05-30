T20 World Cup: Indian team opt for ground session ahead of practice match at New York

New York: The Indian men’s cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup had their first ground session on Tuesday.

Soham Desai, strength & conditioning coach led the Indin team’s light running session with some fun activities. However, the team opted out of any cricket practices as they chose to adapt to the timing zone of the USA.

“We didn’t have any practice session today as the motive of the ground session was to make the body adapt to the timing zones. The key thing playing in away condition is to prepare your body and be mentally prepared for the challenges, so that is what we are developing for now,” said Soham Desai to BCCI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and traveling substitutes Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed were involved in the activity.

India is set to play their lone warm-up game against Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 1. Their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign begins on June 5 against Group A opponents Ireland in New York, followed by a highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9. IANS

