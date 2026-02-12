T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan suffers toe injury in nets

New Delhi: India had an injury scare as Ishan Kishan was hit on the toe by a Bumrah yorker in practice before their T20 WC clash vs Namibia.

Kishan, who has been in prolific form and made 20 in the tournament opening win over USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was the first to pad up in the nets as Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar bowled to him. But early in his session, a Bumrah yorker thudded into his left foot, leaving him in immense pain.

He walked out of the nets grimacing before sitting down on the ground, prompting immediate attention from the physios. Support staff rushed to unfasten his left pad and shoe as Kishan continued to grimace due to the pain. Bowling coach Morne Morkel also checked in during the assessment made by the physios.

After a few minutes, Kishan attempted to walk barefoot, hobbling but showing signs that the injury was not as severe as initially feared. (IANS)

