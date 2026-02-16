T20 World Cup: Lockie Ferguson to Miss NZ’s Last Group Game

Wellington: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been granted paternal leave and will miss the team’s last Group game against Canada, NZC said on Sunday.

“New Zealand pace-bowler Lockie Ferguson will depart the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today to return home for the birth of him and his wife’s first child,” NZC said in a statement. New Zealand have won two out of their three group games so far in this tournament, and will face Canada on Tuesday.

Ferguson’s departure means he will be unavailable for the team’s final Group D match against Canada.

Head coach Rob Walter said the team will not replace Ferguson, as he is expected to return for the Super 8 stage, adding that the travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called in the mains squad if required.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we’re pleased that he’ll be at home for such a special occasion,” said Walter.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament. But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them,” he added. (IANS)

