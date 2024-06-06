T20 World Cup: Rain washout England, Scotland match in Barbados

Barbados: Intermittent rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each.

Rain arrived right at the innings break once again after having already truncated the game to a 10-overs-per-side affair, with Scotland reaching 90 for no loss in the first half.

England’s target was revised to 109 runs needed off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as Ireland kept the opposition bowlers under the pump for the majority of the contest.

Michael Jones made a 30-ball 45 not out with two sixes and four fours while George Munsey hit an unbeaten 41 not out off 31 balls with as many boundaries to lead the charge for their side.

Munsey was also lucky when Mark Wood, who had bounced him out on the third ball of the fifth over, was found to have overstepped the crease with skipper Jos Buttler taking a fine catch running behind.

Both the Scottish batters displayed attractive array of strokes to put their team in a strong position. Agencies

