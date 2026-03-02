T20 world cup: Sanju Samson guides India to semis

Kolkata: Sanju Samson produced the innings of his life under pressure as India sealed a semi-final berth with a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies in their virtual quarter-final Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The chase now stands at the highest successful chase in T20Is at this venue.

Chasing a challenging 196 in a high-stakes contest, Samson’s unbeaten 97 anchored India’s chase and ensured they crossed the finish line with four balls to spare, setting up a semi-final meeting with England.

India’s pursuit began nervously after opener Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fell inside the powerplay. Despite early boundaries, both batters failed to convert their starts, leaving India at 53/2 after six overs.

With the pressure mounting in a must-win encounter, wicketkeeper-batter Samson took control of the chase. He gradually assessed the conditions before shifting gears, punishing anything loose and keeping the required rate in check.

Samson found support in Suryakumar Yadav, and the pair rebuilt the innings with calculated aggression. Samson brought up a crucial half-century off just 27 balls, combining elegance with authority to keep India firmly in contention.

Even after Suryakumar departed for 18, Samson continued unfazed. He forged another important partnership with Tilak Varma, whose brisk 27 off 15 balls ensured India stayed ahead of the required rate.

The duo counterattacked West Indies’ spinners effectively, capitalising on dew and slowing conditions to keep the momentum in India’s favour.

West Indies struck back through Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, dismissing Tilak and later Hardik Pandya to keep the contest alive heading into the final overs.

With 17 needed off the last two overs, Samson remained calm, expertly managing the chase while Shivam Dube provided valuable support with crucial boundaries.

The equation came down to seven off the final over, but Samson ensured there would be no late drama. He first flicked Romario Shepherd for a towering six to level the scores before finishing the game in style with a lofted boundary over mid-on.

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance.

Earlier, West Indies rode on impactful contributions from Roston Chase and a blazing late flourish from Jason Holder and Rovman Powell to post a formidable 195/4.

Put in to bat after India opted to field in this virtual quarter-final, West Indies made a steady start through Shai Hope and Chase. The pair stitched together the first 50-plus opening partnership against India in this tournament, laying a strong foundation despite cautious early probing from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

Hope found occasional boundaries but struggled to accelerate consistently, eventually falling for 32 off 33 balls when Varun Chakaravarthy produced a skiddy delivery to breach his defence and break the 66-run stand. Chase, however, ensured the momentum remained intact, showcasing positive intent with clean strokeplay and smart rotation.

Shimron Hetmyer injected further impetus with a quickfire 27 off just 12 balls, including two towering sixes, as West Indies threatened to break free in the middle overs. But Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back brilliantly with a decisive double strike in the 12th over. Hetmyer edged one behind, and shortly after, Chase departed for a well-made 40 off 25 balls, caught by Suryakumar Yadav after mistiming a slower delivery.

At 103/3, India sensed an opportunity to tighten their grip, and Hardik Pandya strengthened their position by dismissing Sherfane Rutherford for 14. However, what followed was a counterattack of the highest order.

Powell and Holder shifted gears dramatically, particularly targeting Arshdeep Singh in the 16th over, which yielded 24 runs, including two massive sixes and a boundary. Holder, known for his finishing prowess, took charge against spin as well, smashing Varun Chakaravarthy for a six and a four in a momentum-altering over.

With England awaiting in the semi-finals, India will take heart from this hard-fought win, knowing they possess match-winners capable of delivering on the biggest stage.

Brief Scores: West Indies 195/4 in 20 over (Roston Chase 40, Jason Holder 37*, Rovman Powell 34*; Jasprit Bumrah 2-36) lost to India (Sanju Samson 97, Tilak Varma 27; Jason Holder 2-38, Shamar Joseph 2-42) by five wickets. IANS

