T20 World Cup: Semi-final and final tickets to go live amid venue uncertainty

New Delhi: The tickets for the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 7 pm IST on Tuesday, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a release.

Cricket fans can book seats for the first semi-final on March 4, the second semi-final on March 5 and the highly anticipated final on March 8 through the official booking sites.

However, the venue for Semi-final 1 remains subject to a floating arrangement. The match will be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While Semi-final 2 is confirmed to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As per tournament guidelines, if the Pakistan cricket team qualify for the semi-finals, they will play semi-final 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan fail to qualify but the Sri Lanka team reach the super 4 and are not drawn against India, then the match will be played in Colombo.

If neither condition applies, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, semi-final 1 will be staged at Eden Gardens on the same date.

The venue of the final also hinges on Pakistan’s progression. If Pakistan reach the title clash, the final will be played in Colombo. Otherwise, the summit clash will be hosted in Ahmedabad. IANS

