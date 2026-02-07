T20 World Cup: Shastri, Smith, Bishop to headline star-studded commentary panel

Dubai: Highly-renowned commentators Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop headline commentary panel during the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup.

An impressive list of former greats and current stars also features former T20 World Cup winners Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite.

The ICC said that current player and reigning ICC World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma of South Africa will be heard on commentary, while 2014 T20 World Cup winner Angelo Mathews is also included in an impressive list of commentators that will be utilised across the 55 matches at the tournament. IANS

Also Read: India confirm 19 medals in BOXAM Elite International; Nitu, Preeti storm into semis, Jadumani shines again