T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza backs Zimbabwe’s underdog dream in Super 8s

Colombo: Skipper Sikandar Raza said Zimbabwe's wonder run in the T20 World Cup group stages has earned his side respect from everyone, and hoped to recreate the universally loved underdog's victory story in the Super Eights against tough opponents.

The Africans showed a glimpse of their ability to spring surprises, while sweeping aside Australia and Sri Lanka in Group B matches in Colombo.

"We keep our sights forward. If I keep our eyes on the present I don't think anyone gave us a chance. To win everyone's hearts and respect, it is a good position to be in," Raza said in the post-match presentation after his team's win over SL.

Now, Raza has set his eyes on the Super Eights where they will come across reigning champions India, two-time champions West Indies and 2024 finalists South Africa.

But he is not overawed.

"We take one game at a time. We arrive on the 21st, and then train on the 22nd, and then it is show-time. Whatever happens, happens. If we can win two out of three games, who knows what can happen. Everyone loves an underdog story," Raza added.

'We have got all those roles clear'

Cutting back to the match against the Lankans, Raza said the home side was 10 runs short of a defendable total.

"When we lost the toss, all I said to the boys was if we are truly playing good cricket, why does the toss matter? I bowled, and said finger-spinners are not finding a lot of turn, so we can put them under pressure.

"I came into the changing room and said they were 10 runs short (at the break). We have trained for every situation. We have the right personnel to send in at the right time. We have got all those roles clear and that is why you see the confidence in the changing room," he said.

But for the moment, Raza wanted to celebrate his team's Super Eights entry.

"We are unbeaten so far, but it is only the next game that comes into my head. Nice position to be in as a captain but I will try and enjoy at least tonight," he said. Agencies

