T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Ireland with 20-runs

Colombo: Co-hosts Sri Lanka kicked off T20 World Cup campaign with 20-run win over Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday night.

After invited to bat first, Sri Lanka managed 163 runs on board in allotted overs losing 6 wickets. Ireland fought well, but finally scored 143 runs in 19.5 overs.

For Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 56 off 43 balls. They were in trouble at 87/4 after 14 overs, but Kusal and Kamindu Mendis, who hit 44 off just 19 balls, stitched a 67-run stand off 29 balls to lift the hosts past 160. The duo’s late assault turned the innings around for the tournament co-hosts after a barren middle-overs phase where Ireland’s spinners kept the choke on and didn’t concede a single boundary.

Later, Harry Tector scored 40 runs for Ireland. Mahesh Theekshana claimed 3 wickets for 23 while Wanindu Hasaranga took 3 for 25. Agencies

Also Read: T20 WC: Seifert, Phillips help New Zealand move past Afghanistan