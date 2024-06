Lauderhill: The T20 World Cup group D match between Nepal and Sri Lanka has been called off without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather in Florida, leaving both teams splitting one point apiece.

Tournament officials made the decision following heavy rain and flood warnings in Lauderhill, Florida, which was slated to host their first match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, reports ICC. IANS

