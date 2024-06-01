T20 World Cup: Suresh Raina weighs in on Virat Kohli/Yashasvi Jaiswal opening dilemma

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is coming off a stellar season in the Indian Premier League and will be looking to carry his form into the World Cup. In an event in New Delhi, former India big-hitter Suresh Raina weighed in on who should open for India in the upcoming World Cup.

Kohli played as an opener during the IPL season, a position in which Indian fans are not accustomed to seeing him bat, but ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer which is why the question arises of who will accompany Rohit Sharma to open the innings.

“I prefer Virat to play at No. 3 in the World Cup. He’s a run machine. Yashasvi is in good form, and I’m sure he will do well as an opener. With the pitches and conditions in the United States expected to be slow, in my opinion, Virat should play at No. 3,” Raina told.

The Kohli/Jaiswal dilemma will be one of the key points of contention for the side and it will be interesting to see the order that the skipper, Rohit Sharma fields during the side’s warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1. IANS

