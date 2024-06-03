T20 World Cup: Two-time Champion West Indies kick off with win over Papua New Guinea (PNG)

Georgetown: Two-time Champion West Indies started their T20 World Cup campaign with a fighting win against minnors Papua New Guinea here on Sunday as the hosts beat the minnors by 5 wickets.

Chasing a small total 136, Windies reached the target in 19 overs losing 5 wickets. After losing Johnson Charles early, Brandon King (34), Nicholas Pooran (27), Rovman Powell (15) contributed in the middle overs before Roston Chase (42 runs from 27 balls) and Andre Russel (15no) ensured the victory.

Earlier, Sese Bau made a fine half-century but West Indies still managed to limit Papua New Guinea to a below-par 136 for eight.

The gulf between the two teams was evident, but Bau (50 off 43 balls) made instant impact on the big stage with his spirited effort.

PNG, playing their second T20 World Cup, were reeling at 50 for four before Bau shared a 44-run stand with Charles Amini (12) to save them the blushes.

Expecting the pitch to turn, the West Indies picked three spinners and put the opposition in after winning the toss.

However, it was pacer Romario Shepherd who picked the first wicket by having Tony Ura caught behind in the second over of the game. The ball seamed away, inducing a thick edge from the batter.

Hosein got rid of number three Lega Siaka with an arm ball before Alzarri Joseph sent back PNG skipper Assad Vala (21 off 22 balls).

Vala came up with a couple of crisp hits in the cover region before being caught brilliantly by Roston Chase at backward point.

Vala's six over extra cover off spinner Chase in the previous over was one of the highlights of PNG's innings.

Bau then ensured that the odd boundary kept coming as PNG tried to consolidate their innings. Bau, a leftie like Vala, smashed left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for a six and couple of fours to give the innings much needed momentum. After his departure, the associate nation did rather well to get close to the 140-run mark. Agencies

