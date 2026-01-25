T20I match: India aims to wrap up series win against New Zealand

Dew factor looms large in Guwahati

Preview

3rd T20I

Guwahati: Riding high on confidence gained after taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in the third T20I match at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati on Sunday.

India will be hoping that they continue to ride the momentum in the third match and continue to do so till the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has hosted seven T20I matches, with three won by teams batting first and three by teams bowling first, while one match ended in a draw. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 161, while teams batting second have averaged 153. The highest total recorded at the ground is 237 for 3 by India against South Africa, while the lowest total is 118 all out by India against Australia.

Dew will play a big role in the match and could be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome. The team bowling second will face its implications as it is expected to settle down in the night at Guwahati. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.

Kuldeep Yadav is closing in on a major milestone in T20I, needing just eight more wickets to reach the landmark of 100 wickets in the format. Glenn Phillips is also approaching a significant fielding achievement, as the Black Caps star is only four catches away from completing 150 catches in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is 59 runs short of reaching 3,500 runs in T20, underlining his growing impact in the shortest format.

With the series still in its early stages, India will be keen to carry forward the confidence gained from the opening matches. The team management is unlikely to make any changes in the playing XI as they aim for a 3-0 lead.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back from the disastrous start. The visitors will be looking for a stronger bowling effort and greater consistency from their batting lineup as they seek to counter India’s aggressive style.

