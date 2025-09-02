T20I series: Bangladesh seal series with 9-wicket victory over the Netherlands

Sylhet: Bangladesh stormed to an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against the Netherlands with a dominant nine-wicket victory in Sylhet on Monday. The hosts bowled out the visitors for just 103 in 17.3 overs before chasing down the target in 13.1 overs, making it their third-quickest run chase in T20Is (where overs weren’t reduced). Opting to bring in Nasum Ahmed in place of Rishad Hossain, Bangladesh were rewarded instantly as the left-arm spinner dismissed Max O’Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru off successive deliveries in the third over. Nasum finished with 3 for 21, while the pace duo of Taskin Ahmed (2-22) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-18) continued their good form.

With this win, Bangladesh not only secured the series 2-0 but also showcased their bowling depth and top-order strength.

Brief scores: Netherlands 103 all out in 17.3 overs (Aryan Dutt 30, Vikramjit Singh 24; Nasum Ahmed 3/21, Mustafizur Rahman 2/18) lost to Bangladesh 104/1 in 13.1 overs (Tanzid Hasan 54, Parvez Hossain Emon 23; Kyle Klein 1/20) by nine wickets. IANS

