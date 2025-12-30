T20I Tickets for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati Available from January 1

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: Ticket Sales for T20I match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati will go for sale from January 1. ACA Stadium, Barsaparta will host the third match of the series on January 25.
Tickets will be available through BookMyShow (BMS). Ticket prices have been kept affordable to allow maximum cricket lovers to enjoy the match. While the price of tickets for the Students is Rs 500, the price of different stands will begin from Rs 1,000 onwards.
