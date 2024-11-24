Tahlia McGrath to Captain Australia in ODI Series Against India After Alyssa Healy's Injury

New Delhi: Seam-bowling all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named as Australia’s captain for their upcoming ODI series against India after regular skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out due to knee injury.

In Alyssa’s absence, batter Georgia Voll has earned a maiden call-up to the Australian team. Cricket Australia (CA) added that Alyssa is in line to return for Australia in the subsequent three-match ODI against New Zealand in Georgia’s place.

For the series against India, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will be serving as deputy to Tahlia, while Beth Mooney would take up keeping duties. Last week, Alyssa was ruled out of the remainder of WBBL season ten due to a knee injury which came on the heels of a foot injury ending her time in the Women’s T20 World Cup in October.

With Alyssa absent, Georgia is now in line to open the batting in ODIs against India alongside Phoebe Litchfield. Georgia has had a stellar start to the summer with the bat and currently sits in the top three run scorers in the WBBL and Women’s National Cricket League. Georgia, 21, has scored four half-centuries across both tournaments including scores of 98, 97 and 92. IANS

