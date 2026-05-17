Takefusa Kubo Vows to Lead Japan at World Cup After Kaoru Mitoma’s Injury Blow

NEW DELHI: Japan’s Takefusa Kubo has vowed to fill the World Cup void left by Kaoru Mitoma, who will miss the tournament with a heartbreaking late hamstring injury.

Winger Mitoma was left out of Japan’s squad on Friday after its medical staff decided he did not have enough time to recover after limping out of Brighton’s 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

The 28-year-old is one of Japan’s best players and scored the winner in its 1-0 friendly victory over England at Wembley in March.

Real Sociedad attacker Kubo is also a key man for Japan, and he pledged to step up after hearing that Mitoma would not be with the side in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Agencies

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