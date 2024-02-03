Tammy Beaumont returns to England’s T20I squad for New Zealand tour; Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt to join after WPL

London: Opener Tammy Beaumont has made a return to England’s T20I squad for the white-ball tour of New Zealand, more than two years after playing her 99th match in the format in January 2022. With WPL 2024 to end on March 17 in Delhi, it has been announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt will link up with the team from the fourth T20I and the subsequent ODI series. Kate Cross will play only in the ODI series, while Issy Wong was not selected for the tour. Hollie Armitage and Linsey Smith are named in England’s T20I squad for the opening three matches of the series. Hollie, the Northern Diamonds captain, represented England A on the tour of India in November 2023.

The all-rounder has recently been out in New Zealand playing for the Central Hinds in their Super Smash T20 competition, could make her England debut. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Linsey could be in line for her first international appearance since 2019. Fast bowler Mahika Gaur was unavailable for the tour due to her A-level studies.

“This tour is another important step in our build-up to the IT20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. We’re delighted to bring in Hollie Armitage and Linsey Smith to the IT20 group. I have been really impressed with Hollie (Armitage) across the course of last summer, especially over The Hundred which I think is a really good indicator of how she might play at the next level.”

“On the England A tour to India in November, I thought she was a standout performer in terms of the role she can play in the England side. Linsey (Smith) has been performing for a long period of time at a high level and gives us a high-quality left-arm spin option. With Sophie Ecclestone unavailable for the first three IT20 matches, Linsey is, in my opinion, the second-best left-arm spinner in the country in T20 format.”

“She has recently been to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and Super Smash in New Zealand where she has enhanced her skills and played a lot of cricket. Both selections give us an opportunity to test our depth and develop a wider playing group capable of delivering on the international stage across a very congested and demanding schedule in 2024/25.”

"Over the years, New Zealand have always been a strong opponent and we look forward to the challenge of adapting to new conditions and playing entertaining cricket. We are looking to build on the successes we had in 2023 and help in growing the women’s game in New Zealand and at home,” said head coach Jon Lewis in a statement. IANS

Also Read: Tammy Beaumont slams century as England crush South Africa in WODI

Also Watch: