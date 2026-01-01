Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations knockouts for the first time

RABAT: Tanzania reached the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stage for the first time, 45 years after its maiden appearance, by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Tunisia in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Ismael Gharbi converted a penalty just before half-time for Tunisia, and Feisal Salum levelled early in the second half in the Moroccan capital.

Tanzania has been trying since 1980 to advance beyond the group stage, and has yet to win in 12 matches spanning four appearances. It squeezed into the round of 16 after two draws and one loss.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, five less than table-topper Nigeria. Tanzania pipped Angola on goals scored for one of the four places reserved for third-placed teams.

Tanzania will face host and title-favourite Morocco in Rabat on Sunday.

“We did not have enough time to prepare the team, but we worked together with the federation,” said Argentina-born Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi, who replaced local Hemed Suleiman only last month.

“I feel very proud, not just for myself, but for the country. I wanted to change this mentality of Tanzania always being underdogs.

“To qualify is great for Tanzania. I hope this success will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players of the potential of Tanzanian football.” Agencies

