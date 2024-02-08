Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking championship begins at Tawang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship, a global water sport extravaganza, kicks off at Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated by Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang at Dongshengmang in Bongleng village near the Indo Bhutan border.

As many as 51 kayakers from different countries including Britain, Russia and Australia besides from different states of the country are participating in the event, officials informed here.

Race director Charanjeev Kala speaking on the occasion said that the pioneering event is not merely a competition but its grand vision is to not only make local waves but to position Arunachal Pradesh as a global hub for kayaking, with aspirations to host future world championships.

He said that the vision of the event was backed by passionate private sponsors, institutional support of Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Riiju.

Elevating the championship’s significance is the patronage and support of state Chief Minister Pema Khandu whose endorsement adds a layer of prestige, firmly establishing the championship in the heart of the northeastern state, Kala added.

The race will continue for three days from February 7 to 9 and will culminate with the declaration of the champion kayakers.

The team Tawangchu Tides 2024 conveyed its gratitude to district administration, Indian Army, NDRF, 38th and 67th battalions of SSB, for extending cooperation and support in making the event possible.

