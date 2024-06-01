Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase return as South Africa name squad for ODIs, Test against India

Johannesburg: Opening batter Tazmin Brits and all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase have returned to South Africa’s squad for the upcoming ODI series and one-off Test against India, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday. Proteas women are scheduled to travel to India next month to play a multi-format series, including three ODIs, a one-off Test, and three T20Is.

South Africa have named a combined 16-member squad for the three ODIs and a one-off Test. The squad also features two uncapped players — Annerie Dercksen and Mieke de Ridder. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, starting in Bengaluru on June 16.

“The experienced squad features the return of SA Emerging all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase, who rejoins the national team for the first time since the Bangladesh tour in December 2023. Additionally, wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder returns after missing the recent tour against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury,” the CSA said in a release. “In another significant comeback, top-order batter Tazmin Brits has been named in the squad as she nears full recovery from knee surgery in mid-April. Brits will undergo a fitness test before the team departs, to determine the extent of her participation in the tour,” it added.

The squad for the three-match T20I series, taking place from July 5 to 9 will be confirmed during the tour, the CSA said.

Among the nationally contracted players absent from the trip to India are Lara Goodall (minor hamstring), Chloe Tryon (back), and Ayanda Hlubi (groin), who are recovering from injuries. They will continue their rehabilitation back on home soil in a race to be available for the upcoming matches. IANS

