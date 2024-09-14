Team India begins preparation for Tests series against Bangladesh in Chennai

Chennai: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has begun its preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. India will begin its home season when it takes on Bangladesh in the Test series opener here on September 19.

This will be India’s first Test series under head coach Gambhir and his new support staff, who have also got former South Africa fast-bowler Morne Morkel joining in as the new bowling coach. “The countdown starts as #TeamIndia begin their preps for an exciting home season,” wrote the BCCI on its ‘X’ account while sharing the team huddle pictures.

Captain Rohit Sharma, talismanic batter Virat Kohli and other members of the Indian team like fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul landed in Chennai on Thursday night.

The Bangladesh team, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, is set to travel to Chennai on September 15, four days ahead of the first Test’s commencement. After the first Test in Chennai concludes on September 23, the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27 to October 1.

Both Test matches are a part of the ongoing 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh are at fourth place, with 45.83 percentage points.

India’s last Test assignment saw them beat England 4-1 at home in March, while Bangladesh come on the back of completing a historic 2-0 series triumph over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The series against Bangladesh also marks the start of a gruelling 10-match Test season for India, which includes a three-match Test series New Zealand in October-November, before flying to Australia for the all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. IANS

