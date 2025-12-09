Team India clinches gold in FEI Children’s Classic Silver

Mumbai: Team India recorded an impressive victory at the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Children’s Classic – Silver Tour, securing the gold medal in the Team category, a competitive field of riders from Zone 9 countries. The Indian team comprised Stasya Pandya, Sresht Mantena, Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, and Prithiv Krishna, who delivered steady and well-executed rounds to finish at the top of the leaderboard. Riding her horse Cougar, Stasya Pandya of Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) played an important role in the team’s success with consistent, controlled, and technically sound performance. Her global ranking is now 12th in the Overall Individual Classification (Silver Tour) at the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2025 Final.

The FEI Children’s Classic is recognised internationally as a key development platform for young riders, offering exposure to global standards of show jumping. IANS

