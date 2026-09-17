Team India Meets Japan Envoy ONO Keiichi Ahead Historic T20I in Sano

New Delhi: BCCI president Mithun Manhas and members of the Indian men’s cricket team, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, met Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, on Wednesday ahead of the historic T20I between India and Japan in Sano later this month.

The meeting underlined the growing sporting ties between the two countries, with Ambassador ONO presenting Manhas and the Indian team with a Daruma, a traditional Japanese good-luck charm.

The special gesture came ahead of the Suzuki Cup, which will see India and Japan face each other in a men’s T20I for the first time on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. Sharing pictures from the meeting, Manhas said the occasion was significant as cricket prepares to reach a new audience in Japan.

“It was a pleasure to meet His Excellency Mr Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India @JapanAmbIndia, along with #TeamIndia in Delhi today. This is a special moment as cricket reaches a new audience in Japan, and one that reflects the vision championed by Mr @JayShah of taking our sport to new territories and making it truly global,” Manhas wrote on X.

“We are proud to build on that vision and strengthen cricket’s presence in new parts of the world. The excitement for this historic fixture and the Asian Games is building!” he added. Ambassador ONO also shared pictures from the meeting, saying he was delighted to meet Manhas and the Indian team led by Iyer. (IANS)

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