Teen Sensation Sara Bejlek Upsets Sorana Cirstea to Reach Ningbo Open Quarterfinals

NINGBO: Czech teenager Sara Bejlek produced an impressive performance to upset eighth seed Sorana Cirstea 7-6(3), 6-4 in the second round of the BNB Ningbo Open on wednesday, booking her place in the quarter-final.

Bejlek showed remarkable composure in a tense opening set, saving two set points while trailing 6-5 before taking control of the tie-break and took 1-0 lead. She carried that momentum into the second set, securing a 6-4 victory to seal the match.

The win marked Bejlek’s fifth career victory over a Top 20 opponent and secured her sixth tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the 2026 season.

In another second-round encounter, Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova defeated Russia’s Anastasia Zakharova 7-5, 6-2 to advance in the tournament.

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez also progressed after overcoming Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a hard-fought three-set contest. Fernandez claimed a 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 victory to secure her place in the next round. (Agencies)

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