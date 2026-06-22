Teenage blitz from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powers India A to dominant Tri-Series title win over Sri Lanka A

Dambulla: India A clinched the Tri-Series title in emphatic fashion after defeating Sri Lanka A by 66 runs in the final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 94 off 29 balls laying the foundation for a memorable triumph.

Brief Scores: India A 377/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 94, Tilak Varma 67, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40; Wanuja Sahan 2-39, Ravindu Fernando 2-72) beat Sri Lanka A all out for 311 runs in 47.1 overs (Wanuja Sahan 62, Sadeera Samarawickrama 52; Yash Thakur 3-45, Vipraj Nigam 3-60) by 66 runs. IANS

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