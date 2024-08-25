Teenager Estevao Named in Brazil's Squad for World Cup Qualifiers; Neymar Still Out with Injury

Rio De Janeiro: Uncapped teenager Estevao has been included in Brazil’s squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the South American country’s football confederation said on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who will join Chelsea next July, has made a positive impression for Palmeiras with five goals and five assists in 19 Brazilian Serie A games this year, Xinhua news agency reported. As expected, manager Dorival Junior named three Real Madrid forwards - Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick - in his 23-man squad.

Star forward Neymar remains sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained last October.

Brazil will meet Ecuador in Curitiba on September 7 and Paraguay in Asuncion four days later. Agencies

