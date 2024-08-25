Sports

Teenager Estevao Named in Brazil's Squad for World Cup Qualifiers; Neymar Still Out with Injury

Uncapped teenager Estevao has been included in Brazil’s squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the South American country’s football confederation said on Friday.
Rio De Janeiro: Uncapped teenager Estevao has been included in Brazil’s squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, the South American country’s football confederation said on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who will join Chelsea next July, has made a positive impression for Palmeiras with five goals and five assists in 19 Brazilian Serie A games this year, Xinhua news agency reported. As expected, manager Dorival Junior named three Real Madrid forwards - Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick - in his 23-man squad.

Star forward Neymar remains sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained last October.

Brazil will meet Ecuador in Curitiba on September 7 and Paraguay in Asuncion four days later. Agencies

World Cup
Brazil
Estevao

