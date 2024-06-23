Tejas Shirse wins silver at World Athletics meet

Geneva: The 21-year-old Tejas finished second with a timing of 13.60s. Colombia’s John Paredes, who clocked 13.49s, clinched the gold medal.

In women’s long jump, Shaili Singh finished fourth. Shaili and Jogaile Petrokaite were joint-third with 6.33m. To break the tie, their second-best jumps were compared where the Lithuanian (6.30m) edged the Indian (6.28m). Local favourite Annik Kalin took gold with 6.56m.

Shaili had recently won silver medal at the JBL Jump Fest in Kosice, Slovakia, on Thursday but the World Athletics marked all the results of that meet as UNC (uncertified), though it did not offer any explanation for this move. This means that the world-ranking points from Slovakia would not be added to her Road to Paris Olympics rankings. Agencies

