Ten-man Lens stun PSG to lift French Super Cup

PARIS: Ten-man Lens claimed its first Trophee des Champions title with a 1-0 win over Paris St Germain at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, 28 years after it lost to the same opponent in its only other appearance in France’s season-opening fixture.

The French Cup holder led the Ligue 1 winner after 32 minutes at their home ground when Matthieu Udol’s skewed shot fell for Florian Thauvin to tap in unmarked at the back post.

The hosts was reduced to 10 men seven minutes later as teenager Kyllian Antonio won the ball in a challenge with Maghnes Akliouche, but connected with the shin of the PSG striker and was shown a red card by referee Jeremie Pignard.

French champion PSG, which lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday when it defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg, had the ball in the net after 75 minutes but Fabian Ruiz’s effort was ruled out for offside. Agencies

Also Read: Babar Azam Ruled Out of First Test Against England With Injury