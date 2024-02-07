Tennis ace Sumit Nagal targets top 100 in world rankings ahead of Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Tennis ace Sumit Nagal said staying fit and breaking into top-100 in world rankings will be his focus ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Haryana has had his share of brushes with injuries in the past, having missed qualifying for the 2018 US Open due to an injury. In 2021, he suffered a hip injury before undergoing surgery in November of that year.

"Staying fit would be the highest priority. The second (goal) would be to play in the Olympics, which would be a nice feeling. But for that, you need to be within the top 100," Nagal said on Tuesday, during the Chennai Open ATP Challenger event, where he is through to the pre-quarterfinals.

Currently ranked 121 in the ATP singles ranking, Nagal is confident of breaking into the top 100.

"It (Olympic qualification) would only be possible if I keep winning the matches. I have to focus on upcoming matches and not wonder about what's going to happen in the next five months because tennis is a very unpredictable sport where anything can happen. I like to focus day-by-day and keep short goals and tunnel vision than to keep a large picture." Agencies

