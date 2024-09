Tennis: Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after 14-month run

New Delhi: Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert ended their coaching relationship after a little more than a year. The American won her first career major under Gilbert’s guidance at the US Open last year.

Gilbert, previously the coach of Grand Slam winners Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick, announced the end of the pair’s working relationship via a post on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Thanks to Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort,” he wrote.

“Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead,” he added.

The 20-year-old American famously hired Gilbert, last summer as a co-coach with Spain’s Pere Riba, and went on a torrid run shortly after that included victories in Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, and at the US Open — where she became the youngest American woman to win her home major since Serena Williams 25 years earlier. IANS

