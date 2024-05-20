Tennis: Emma Raducanu pulls out of French Open qualifying

London: Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the French Open's qualifying event on the eve of the start of the competition. The 21-year-old has not stated any reason behind her decision. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was not given the wild card entry for the clay-court Grand Slam. Currently, she is ranked 212 in the WTA singles rankings after making a comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year. IANS

Also Read: British tennis player Emma Raducanu suffers early exit, Naomi Osaka into second round

Also Watch: