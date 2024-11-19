Tennis: Jannik Sinner crowns outstanding season with ATP Finals title

Turin: Jannik Sinner wrapped up his stellar season in style with a tour-leading eighth title of the year by capturing his maiden Nitto ATP Finals trophy.

The home favourite produced a near-flawless performance to down Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 and become the first Italian champion in the tournament’s 55-year history.

Moreover, with his straight-sets triumph, Sinner became the first player to win the ATP Finals without dropping a set since Ivan Lendl in 1986, highlighting the ruthless season, which began with victory at the Australian Ope and concluded with his first title on home soil.

He also clinched ATP Year-End No. 1 during the Shanghai Masters in October.

“I actually believe there is still a gap of improvement. The higher you play level-wise, the more details make the difference. I’m always trying to improve as a player and trying to understand what I can do better,” said Sinner.

By lifting the ATP Finals trophy, Sinner claimed USD 4,881,500 in prize money, the biggest winner’s prize money in the history of the Tour.

The Italian entered the tournament with USD 12,032,935 in prize money for the season, bringing his 2024 total to USD 16,914,435, according to ATP stats.

He also joined Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as the only men to win the Australian Open, US Open and Nitto ATP Finals in the same year.

This year Sinner triumphed at the Australian Open and the US Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He became just the third man in the Open Era to earn his first two majors in the same season.

The last man who achieved the feat was Guillermo Vilas, who won Roland Garros and the US Open in 1977. Jimmy Connors claimed three Slams in 1974.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all have emerged victorious at 20 or more majors, but even they did not win their first two Slams in the same season.

The Italian, who began his 2024 season at World No. 4, became the first player from his country to become World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings.

Titles Sinner win in 2024 season: ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Hard), US Open (Hard), ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati (Hard), Halle (Grass), ATP Masters 1000 Miami (Hard), Rotterdam (Hard), Australian Open (Hard). IANS

