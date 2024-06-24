Tennis: Jessica Pegula defeats Coco Gauff to lifts Berlin Open title

BERLIN: Jessica Pegula knocked out top seed and fellow American Coco Gauff 7-5, 7-6(2) in a rain-interrupted semifinal clash and went on to beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(0), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final to win the Berlin Open on Sunday. The semifinal was suspended on Saturday due to rain, with world number five Pegula leading 7-5, 6-6(3-1). She wasted no time after the match resumed under a cloudy sky on Sunday, winning four of the last five points to reach the final. The win marked Pegula’s fifth career singles title and the first on grass, days before she competes in the Wimbledon where she reached the quarterfinals last year. Agencies

