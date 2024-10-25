Tennis: Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday he is withdrawing from the Paris Masters, where he is a seven-time champion, in a move which could potentially signal the end of his roller-coaster season.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing the Paris Masters this year,” the 37-year-old Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

“I have a lot of great memories, winning seven titles, and I hope to be back with you next year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me there.”

Djokovic, who is the defending champion in Paris, has won a record 40 Masters titles in his career, along with 24 Grand Slam titles. His 2024 season has yielded one title -- his emotional Olympic gold medal in Paris in August, and he is currently on 99 career trophies. Agencies

