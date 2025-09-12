Tennis Premier League adds GS Delhi Aces as new franchise

New Delhi: GS Delhi Aces have been added to the Tennis Premier League (TPL) as the new franchise ahead of the 7th edition of the league.

Guru Samruddhi House of Investments has acquired the GS Delhi Aces franchise. Indian tennis legend, 18-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic bronze medallist, Leander Paes has joined GS Delhi Aces as the brand ambassador.

“I have been a part of TPL since its inception. This year is a special one for the league as it will become India’s fourth sporting league to complete seven successful seasons, and I am delighted to be associated with GS Delhi Aces,” Paes said.

The launch event of GS Delhi Aces took place in Dubai, marking the very first team launch at the international stage in the history of TPL. Over 500 attendees were present.

The league also features prominent names such as Sania Mirza (Ambassador, Gurgaon Grand Slammers), Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO, SG Sports), Rakul Preet Singh (Co-owner, Hyderabad Strikers), and Sonali Bendre (Co-owner, Chennai Smashers). IANS

Also Read: Erling Haaland scores five as Norway thump Moldova

Also Watch: