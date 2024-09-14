Sports

Tennis: USA beat Slovakia, advance to next round at Davis Cup Finals

The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.
NEW DELHI: The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.

Mackenzie McDonald converted four of his six break points in a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima had eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 win against Jozef Kovalik.

The matches were played on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China, and the 2-0 score meant a doubles was not required to decide the Group C meeting.

Later on Friday, a win for Spain in Valencia against France in Group B and for Britain in Manchester against Argentina in Group D would put both nations into the quarterfinals. A Spanish victory would also send the Australians through.

Also, Italy faced Belgium in Bologna with the winner moving into a strong position to qualify from Group A.

Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance. Agencies

