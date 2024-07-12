Former U.S. Open Tennis Star Gets 6-Year Ban For Match-Fixing

LONDON: In an unexpectedly shocking turn of event, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that a professional tennis player hailing from Bosnia-Herzegovina has been slapped with a six-year ban after she admitted to her involvement in match-fixing.
This shameful act was committed by 33-year-old Jasmina Tinjic, who was once ranked 236 in the world back in 2013. She compromised with her integrity and stooped low so much so that it put a permanent stain on her reputation.
Tinjic did not even defend the serious allegations leveled against her as she confessed regarding her involvement in "corrupt activity" during 2017 and 2018 without hesitation.
As per the agency, the charges she faced included "contriving the outcome of matches, facilitating wagering, receiving money in return for not giving best efforts in matches, and failure to report corrupt approaches."
Prior to this case, Tinjic was the recipient of a four-and-a-half-year domestic ban in Sweden pertaining to a match-fixing probe.
The ITIA stated that their six-year ban aligns with the commencement of the Swedish ban and is set to conclude on May 17, 2028.
During the course of her professional career, Tinjic amassed just over $95,000 and clinched four singles titles on the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour. Besides the singles titles, Tinjic won 12 doubles titles on the same circuit.
Tinjic represented her country in the Billie Jean King Cup during the peak of her career, winning 14 and losing nine of her 23 appearances.
Notably, Tinjic has never featured at Wimbledon, the French Open or the Australian Open. However, her breakthrough moment came when she played at the U.S. Open.
She failed to make her mark in women's tennis as she crashed out in the first round of qualifying, losing to Germany's Laura Siegemund in 2013. This match panned out to be quite a close contest as Siegemund registered a hard-fought 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 victory to progress.
It seems unlikely Tinjic will play in another Grand Slam - or even professional tennis - after her hefty ban.