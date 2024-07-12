Former U.S. Open Tennis Star Gets 6-Year Ban For Match-Fixing

LONDON: In an unexpectedly shocking turn of event, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that a professional tennis player hailing from Bosnia-Herzegovina has been slapped with a six-year ban after she admitted to her involvement in match-fixing.

This shameful act was committed by 33-year-old Jasmina Tinjic, who was once ranked 236 in the world back in 2013. She compromised with her integrity and stooped low so much so that it put a permanent stain on her reputation.

Tinjic did not even defend the serious allegations leveled against her as she confessed regarding her involvement in "corrupt activity" during 2017 and 2018 without hesitation.