French Open 2024: Organisers Ban Alcohol At Stands After Unruly Behaviour From Fans

PARIS: In a tough call, the French Open organizers were compelled to ban the consumption of alcohol from the stands midway through the 2024 edition of the clay court Grand Slam so as to prevent unruly behaviour.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed the decision to ban alcohol from the stands, saying that it had to be taken after reports of inappropriate behaviour from fans had emerged during the first five days of Roland Garros 2024.

This significant move comes just a day after Belgian tennis player David Goffin alleged that a fan had spat at him during his second-round match.