French Open 2024: Organisers Ban Alcohol At Stands After Unruly Behaviour From Fans

PARIS: In a tough call, the French Open organizers were compelled to ban the consumption of alcohol from the stands midway through the 2024 edition of the clay court Grand Slam so as to prevent unruly behaviour.
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed the decision to ban alcohol from the stands, saying that it had to be taken after reports of inappropriate behaviour from fans had emerged during the first five days of Roland Garros 2024.
This significant move comes just a day after Belgian tennis player David Goffin alleged that a fan had spat at him during his second-round match.
On the other hand, World No. 1 and defending women's singles champion, Iga Swiatek, also voiced her frustation at fans yelling between serves and highlighted how these hindrances took a toll on her during a thrilling second-round win over Naomi Osaka.
"First of all, we are happy people are very enthusiastic about watching tennis and being part of the matches, showing feeling and emotions," tournament director Mauresmo said, as quoted by Reuters.
"But there are definitely steps which shouldn't go further. A few things have needed to be put in place. Alcohol was allowed until now in the stands, but that's over... If they exceed the limit, if they don't behave well or if they throw things at the players, that's it," the former French tennis player added.
Notably, David Goffin accused a fan present in the stands of spitting a chewing gum at him during his five-set victory against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in the second round.
Meanwhile, Swiatek was seemingly dismayed during her shocking comeback win over Osaka as a few fans at the Philippe-Chatrier kept shouting in between serves, prompting the chair umpire to call out the unruly behaviour multiple times.
Tournament Director Mauresmo further informed that the fan that spat at Goffin was not identified and that no fan was evicted until Thursday.
It is worth mentioning that tennis players have always been annoyed by fans shouting between the first and the second serve. This is because their concentration gets disrupted, thereby affecting their focus during play.
