London: Andy Murray To Retire From Professional Tennis After Paris Olympics

LONDON: Andy Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bring his illustrious tennis career to an end after competing at the Olympic Games in Paris, the 37-year-old veteran confirmed on Tuesday morning via social media.
“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”, an emotional Murray took to X to confirm his retirement on Tuesday morning.
Murray has enjoyed success at the Olympics in his 20-year professional career, having clinched two consecutive singles gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016 as well as a mixed doubles silver medal in 2012 alongside Laura Robson.
The former World No. 1 and 46-time tour-level titlist will represent Great Britain at an Olympic Games for the fifth time in Paris, where the tennis event runs from 27 July to 4 August.
The former Grand Slam champion is all set to participate in singles as well as the doubles event (alongside Daniel Evans) at the Olympics, which will be played on the clay courts of Roland Garros.
He won his first Olympic gold by defeating Roger Federer in the final at London 2012, before defending his crown by edging Juan Martin del Potro in an epic final at Rio de Janeiro 2016.
However, it is still unclear, though, if the 37-year-old will compete in singles after undergoing back surgery four weeks ago.
