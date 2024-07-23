London: Andy Murray To Retire From Professional Tennis After Paris Olympics

LONDON: Andy Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bring his illustrious tennis career to an end after competing at the Olympic Games in Paris, the 37-year-old veteran confirmed on Tuesday morning via social media.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”, an emotional Murray took to X to confirm his retirement on Tuesday morning.

Murray has enjoyed success at the Olympics in his 20-year professional career, having clinched two consecutive singles gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016 as well as a mixed doubles silver medal in 2012 alongside Laura Robson.