Melbourne: Jannik Sinner Scripts History; Stuns Djokovic To Storm Into Finals of AO 2024

MELBOURNE: In a major upset, Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner defeated defending champion Novak Djokovic in their semi-final clash of the Australian Open. By doing so, Sinner has scripted history and has unlocked a new milestone by becoming the first Italian tennis player to reach the finals in Melbourne.

The World Number One went down 1-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6 in the three-hour, 26-minute encounter to the young Italian prodigy, thereby sending shockwaves around the tennis world. As a result, Djokovic’s incredible 33 match winning streak comes to an end.

Astonishingly, the serb had previously lost at this tournament back in 2018. Djokovic has enjoyed a lot of success in this tournament, winning it a record 10 times, thereby making him the most successful player ever in the Australian Open.