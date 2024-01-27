Melbourne: Rohan Bopanna Scripts History by Clinching Men’s Doubles Title at The Age of 43 in AO2024

MELBOURNE: Indian tennis sensation Rohan Bopanna has scripted history by becoming the oldest man to win a grand slam after clinching the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title, pairing with Matthew Ebden.

Bopanna, who turns 44 in March this year, also unlocked a new milestone by becoming the oldest World Number One in men’s doubles history by winning the title in Melbourne on Saturday, thereby making India proud.

The second seeds sealed a narrow victory over the unseeded Italian pair of Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori on Rod Laver Arena, winning it 7-6 (7-0), 7-5.