Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal To Play Doubles With Carlos Alcaraz For Spain

PARIS: 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will team up with newly crowned French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz for the men's doubles event at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, which will be played from July 26 to August 11.

David Ferrer, the captain of the Spanish team, confirmed on Wednesday that Nadal has been chosen to represent the Spanish contingent in the singles and doubles competition.

The young Spanish prodigy and the veteran player will pair up for the first time ever. They look like a formidable team on paper and will certainly be one of the favorites to go all the way and bring laurels to their country.