US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner's Quest For Glory Stays Afloat As His Top Rivals Crash Out

NEW YORK: Italian tennis sensation and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has managed to stay alive in US Open 2024.

The Italian top seed cruised into the fourth round of the final grand slam of the year by thrashing Australia's Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a comfortable third round victory.

The 23-year-old seems to be in fine form as he shifted gears smoothly to power into the second week, where he will be up against the world No.14, home-favourite Tommy Paul.

Off the court, Sinner had faced a major scare as he tested positive twice in March for the banned steroid Clostebol. Fortunately, he was cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal, leading into the final Grand Slam of the year.